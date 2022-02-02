Shirley (Carver) Tourtelotte 1939 – 2022 RICHMOND – Shirley (Carver) Tourtelotte, 82, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022. Shirley was an active life-long resident of Richmond and beloved by all in the community. She was a strong and loyal supporter of the Richmond Bobcat’s sports teams. Many life-long friendships were formed through her work at the Etonic “Shoe shop” and later in life she was an unwavering figure at her son and daughter’s-in-law diner, Dave’s “Diner”. She was an integral part of the Lincoln Street neighborhood watch. Everyone slowed down when passing Shirley’s house to give a friendly wave to her and her constant flow of company. Shirley leaves a legacy of giving. New visitors left as family with a fond memory and a plateful of food. Her support and attendance at events meant the world to her family and friends as she was a constant figure at her younger generation’s sporting events. No matter the distance or temperature, she was there. Shirley drew everyone together with her Sunday afternoon lobster feeds, Richmond Day BBQs with a walk downtown, Easter Sunday’s with a muddy whiffle ball game, and Super bowl pizza parties with bets on the side. Her love for the Celtics was unwavering with regular updates, even if you didn’t share her love for that team. Shirley’s spirit, humor, and love of life will be missed by all forever. We are all better people for having loved and been loved by her. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Arnold Tourtelotte Sr. and companion of many years Francis Lambert; her parents Mabel Hinkley Carver and Weston Carver; sister Margaret Rogers, and brothers Sherwood Carver, Weston Carver, and Johnny Carver. Shirley’s kindness, love, and support is a legacy carried on through her living family. She is survived by her bothers Leighton Carver and Dennis Carver; sons Arnold Tourtelotte Jr. with his wife Lorri and David Tourtelotte with his wife Paula, and daughter Nancy Smith (Tourtelotte) with her husband Eric; grandchildren Aaron Smith, Leah Arnold, Amanda Smith, Kyle Tourtelotte, and Nick Tourtelotte; great-grandchildren Anthony, Gavynn, Nadia, and Brennan; and many more extended family members. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357 The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Richmond Sports Boosters at: Richmond High School c/o Richmond Booster Club 132 Main St. Richmond, ME 04357

