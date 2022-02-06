The Harpswell Select Board will soon start accepting applications for an open seat on the Topsham-based Maine School Administrative District 75 board of directors.

The board is seeking to fill a vacancy created by the recent resignation of Alison Hawkes, a former Harpswell representative to the school board.

Hawkes said the school board’s “toxic” atmosphere prompted her resignation. She also decried how the board handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawkes served 1 1/2 years of her most recent term. She had been on the board since 2011.

On Thursday, Town Administrator Kristi Eiane and Selectwoman Jane Covey presented a tentative schedule of steps the board members have to follow to fill the seat at the board’s March 17 meeting.

“We are suggesting that the town’s first step would be to seek interest,” said Town Administrator Kristi Eiane. “We would put an online application on our website, and it would be similar to the application we use for committee appointments.”

Eiane said there would be a two-week period after that where the town would set up interviews with candidates.

Former board member Tyler Washburn had earlier expressed interest in taking up the position.

He said it is important to have experienced voices at the table.

According to Harpswell Anchor, Hawke’s resignation coincides with a two-way race for another seat on the board, which voters will decide on March 12. Washburn and Ryan Larsen of Harpswell Neck are running for a 3-year term. Incumbent Linda Hall of South Harpswell is not running for reelection after 12 years on the board.

The applicants would apply for the position in person at the town office or online by Feb. 25.

