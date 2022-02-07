Harpswell Heritage Land Trust’s outreach director, Julia McLeod, has been appointed as the trust’s executive director, replacing retired director Reed Coles.

McLeod has been outreach director since 2012 and has been acting executive director since Feb. 1.

“It is difficult to describe adequately Julia’s impact on (land trust) activities and standing with our community,” Coles said. “Her creativity, thoughtfulness, energy and inclusiveness have vastly expanded our presence in town and beyond. And I believe Julia’s work will have a substantial impact on future generations in Harpswell, to the benefit of all.”

Coles will stay on as part-time lands and stewardship director through much of 2022.

“When Reed took over as director … in 2005, we were still operating out of a one-room office on Orr’s Island,” said Trust President Wendy Batson. “Under his tenure, (the trust) more than doubled the acreage (the trust) holds in preserves to protect Harpswell’s waters and wildlife while providing outdoor recreation to the public. It’s been an outstanding run! We are confident that under Julia’s leadership we will continue to preserve and protect Harpswell’s natural resources, cultural heritage and access to the outdoors — work that is more critically important than ever as Maine’s coastal communities confront development pressures and climate change.”

For more information about Harpswell Heritage Land Trust, visit hhltmaine.org.

