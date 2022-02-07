The Bath, Brunswick and Topsham housing authorities are urging current Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher waitlist applicants to update their applications by Feb. 17 to keep their applications active.

Maine is upgrading its centralized housing waitlist system shared by local housing authorities, including Bath, Brunswick and Topsham. As part of this upgrade process, waitlist applicants must ensure their information is up to date to receive notification of available Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher housing opportunities once the new system is in place.

Notification of the deadline to update applications began in November 2021. As of Jan. 31, the official deadline had passed. The deadline has been extended for an extremely limited time until Feb. 17. Applicants must update applications themselves; participating housing authorities are currently unable to update applications in the new system.

“If you or someone you know is on a waitlist for Section 8/Housing Choice Vouchers anywhere in Maine, it is absolutely imperative that applicants update their information to stay on the list,” said John Hodge, executive director for Brunswick Housing Authority. “All applicants should update immediately. This will enable their application to stay active so they can be promptly contacted with any available Section 8/HCV housing opportunity.”

To update an application

If unsure whether you are a current waitlist applicant, call Affordable Housing Network (AHN) at 1-866-466-7328. AHN will ask identifying questions prior to providing any information regarding application status. Be prepared to provide the following information: full Head of Household name, Co-Head of Household name, last four digits of your Social Security Number and date of birth. Please note, AHN cannot take full SSN numbers over the phone.

If you are a current waitlist applicant, you can update your application one of two ways:

The fastest way is to visit www.AffordableHousing.com/Update and click on “Update Application” then follow the prompts to create an account. During the sign-up process the applicant’s old information will be connected to their account. After the new account is created, the applicant will need to review and update their application. All applicants must create a new login for Affordable Housing, the login from the previous system will not work.

Visit a participating public housing authority to pick up a paper application, which must be returned to: Affordable Housing Network, PO Box 272530, Boca Raton, FL 33427.

If you need assistance at any time, call Affordable Housing Network Customer Service at 1-866-466-7328.

