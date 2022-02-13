Police found 15-year-old Kayleigh Beasley of Bowdoinham on Friday, five months after she went missing after school in Topsham.

She was picked up Saturday afternoon in Kennebec County, according to a news release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have been looking for this girl for several months now and have been able to locate her,” said Sheriff Joel A. Merry. “She is in custody, and because she is a juvenile, that limits the information I can release.”

Merry said Beasley is in good health and was reunited with her parents Saturday.

Beasley, who has a history of running away, was last seen getting into a red pickup truck outside her school around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Since then, local law enforcement agencies have put out notices press releases and notified state and federal authorities. They received tips from social media posts and members of the public calling to report possible sightings.

Beasley was being held over the weekend at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Merry said that Beasley is in custody because when she went missing, she had some criminal charges pending, and she failed to meet her conditions of release.

Attempts to reach Beasley’s parents for comment Saturday were unsuccessful.

