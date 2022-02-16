Durham’s first town manager resigned Tuesday after nine months on the job.

Town Manager Kathy Tombarelli’s resignation will be effective on March 15.

In a statement, Tombarelli said that while she is humbled to have been selected for the position, she has become increasingly aware that she is not the right fit for the role in Durham.

“I recognized when I accepted the position that it included both financial administration and human resources, but I did not anticipate how much time would be needed in other areas,” Tombarelli said. “Additionally, I have unforeseen family responsibilities that I have both a commitment and desire to fulfill.”

Tombarelli continued: “I would be remiss not to thank the staff and the select board for their support. Durham Fire Rescue and the public works department are in good hands with the current fire chief and road commissioner. I cannot say enough about both departments’ staff and their dedication. Additionally, the town office staff are a pleasure to work with and committed to doing their jobs well. The new staff have risen to the occasion, and I wish only the best for the town of Durham as they seek the right person for this position.”

“Being a town’s first town manager brings many challenges,” the select board wrote in a joint statement Wednesday evening. “Kathy met these challenges head-on, including hiring a new treasurer, a new town clerk and a new fire chief. We are fortunate to have such a strong staff in place to help manage through the upcoming transition to a new town manager.”

In May 2021, The Times Record reported that Tombarelli started the job after being appointed by the select board in April. In November 2020, residents voted to allow the select board to appoint a manager at a town meeting.

The select board will discuss the process for hiring a new town manager at a meeting on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

