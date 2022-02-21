The Brunswick-based animal welfare organization Midcoast Humane is beginning to put the final touches on its new multi-million-dollar shelter located on Industrial Parkway.

On Friday, the 24,000-square-foot former call center was being prepped for new flooring, which will be installed this week. A modern surgical suite, unique wings for cats, dogs and small animals as well as a new HVAC system are among the many features at the new, long-awaited location.

The organization aims to make the move during the second quarter of 2022, and Midcoast Humane Executive Director Jess Townsend said Friday she is hopeful that will happen around the end of April. Midcoast Humane’s current facility on Range Road – which was built in 1950 and is now for sale – has been the nonprofit’s headquarters for decades.

“Pieces have been added on over the years, but it is an old facility, and the infrastructure is not solid enough to build off of – we would have to level the whole thing and start over,” Townsend said Friday. “Working inside an already existing building and renovating was the most cost-effective way to move forward.”

Townsend said that the Industrial Parkway building will also allow the nonprofit to expand community outreach and involvement, improve animal care conditions, increase cat capacity by 20% and bring on more staff members. Midcoast Humane has 38 employees.

In 2020, The Times Record reported that the Industrial Parkway building was purchased by Midcoast Humane for $2.2 million.

Last week, the organization announced the relaunch of its capital campaign, which is looking to raise $6 million. The campaign was initially launched in 2018 when Midcoast Humane announced plans to build a shelter at Brunswick Landing, although that fell through due to the discovery of environmental contaminants.

To date, the nonprofit has brought it about $3.3 million through the campaign, and according to Townsend, raising the full $6 million would allow Midcoast Humane to pay off its mortgage and buy more dog yards and animal care amenities.

“We’re moving by hook or by crook,” Townsend said. “It’s just the quality of how we do so will be affected by the capital campaign.”

Midcoast Humane contracts with 39 municipalities in Maine. The new facility will consolidate the Range Road shelter and the administrative office, but the shelter in Edgecomb will continue to operate as is.

Townsend was appointed interim executive director in October following the resignation of former Midcoast Humane president Mary Sundeen. In January, Townsend was hired as the newest executive director.

As of Saturday, Midcoast Humane was caring for 169 animals, according to Marketing and Communications Manager Kate Griffith.

In 2021, the nonprofit placed 1,372 animals through adoption. Since Jan. 1, another 192 animals have found homes.

