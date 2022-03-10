Police say a Washington man was charged with terrorizing Wednesday night at the Brunswick Best Western after making threats to stab people and causing a standoff with law enforcement.

Brunswick police responded to the hotel off Gurnet Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. following a report that a man staying there was armed with a large knife and was threatening hotel staff members with it.

Police identified the man as Richard Simpson, 38, of Tacoma, Washington.

Police say Simpson returned to his room before police arrived and was uncooperative with officers. Simpson allegedly refused to open the door to the room and threatened to stab officers if they entered.

“Because of the proximity of other hotel rooms, some residents were removed for their safety,” police stated in a press release. “Additional resources, including Freeport Police and Brunswick Fire Department responded to assist. The Brunswick Crisis Negotiation Team attempted repeated communication with the male but was unsuccessful.”

Police say eventually the Brunswick Special Response Team made entry into the room and took Simpson into custody after a brief struggle.

Simpson was charged with terrorizing and criminal threatening — both class C felony crimes — as well as refusing to submit to arrest, creating a police standoff and criminal mischief — all class E crimes.

Simpson is scheduled to appear at Cumberland County Superior Court on May 17. No injuries were reported.

Class C crimes are punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Class E crimes are punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

