In an effort to help people plan their most effective and productive gardens yet, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is offering an early spring lineup of online classes. From vegetables to flowers, gardening for biodiversity to gardening for the first time, online classes are accessible so that anyone anywhere can usher in spring.

Beginning March 14, a new garden design series will start online and continue onsite. Later in the month, re-envision water issues in the landscape, learn to grow vegetables and herbs from seed, hear about Gardens horticulturists’ favorite annuals, grow a green thumb, and understand the differences between soils, mulches and amendments.

In April, online offerings include growing cut flowers and orchids, classes in botanical arts, a deep dive into spring’s amphibians and reptiles, soil science, wetland ecology, and finding the right horticultural tool for the job. Onsite classes begin in April, so those living regionally can enjoy the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens before it opens to the public on May 1.

The Gardens’ educational programs emphasize the importance of supporting nature through ecological and biodiverse landscapes, inspiring learners of all ages to grow their skills, deepen their understanding of botany and ecology, energize their inner artist, and become better gardeners and stewards of their environment. As the summer unfolds, youth and family programs and in-person summer camps begin. Whether students are just beginning or well-established in their studies, there’s always something new to discover.

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. Voted No. 1 on TripAdvisor, the nationally recognized public garden is located in Boothbay. With 2 miles of hiking trails, 19 acres of ornamental and themed gardens featuring native plants of Maine, a children’s garden, a sensory garden, and so much more, there’s something for everyone. The mission of the Gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants, and nature through horticulture, education, and research. For more information, visit MaineGardens.org/Learn.

