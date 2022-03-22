AUGUSTA — Maine’s governor welcomed the chief of defense of the Balkan country of Montenegro on Monday.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills met with Brigadier General Milutin Đurović at the Maine State House. She also signed a proclamation declaring the day “Montenegro-Maine Partnership Day.”
The state and country have a history of cooperation that stretches back 15 years, Mills’ office said. Mills said Montenegro has been a “source of stability and freedom in the Balkan region” in a time of turmoil due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
State officials said the visit was part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.
