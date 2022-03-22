A virtual talk March 29 will explore how coping with the mental health impacts of climate change can help people combat it more effectively.

Through a partnership between Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, Scarborough Public Library and York Public Library, Dr. Anne Hallward, a Portland-based psychiatrist will present “Climate Courage and Mental Health.” Hallward will discuss how participants can “access their own courage, so they can take steps fueled by love and clarity that lead to greater strength” when combatting the effects of climate change, according to a press release.

This virtual program. from 7-8:30 p.m. March 29 is free but preregistration is required. More information and the link to register can be found at yorkpubliclibrary.org and navigating to news and events.

