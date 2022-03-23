The replacement of 3,000 feet of natural gas pipeline along Gorham Road in Scarborough beginning Monday, March 28, is expected to cause some traffic delays for up to three months.

The speed limit will be reduced in work zones and heavy trucks will be required to detour to Haigis Parkway and Payne Road, according to a press release from Unitil Corporation.

The pipe replacement, from Maple Avenue north to the Nonesuch River, is being done ahead of a planned roadway improvement project along Gorham Road.

Existing natural gas service will not be interrupted, Unitil said.

