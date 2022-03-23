The Scarborough Town Council is expected to meet next week to set the date of a special election to fill the seat vacated by Paul Johnson, who resigned this week to take a job with the Greater Portland Council of Governments.

Johnson will serve as the new senior economic development manager for GPCOG, where he will manage the agency’s revolving loan programs. He also will develop a new service to provide smart growth planning services to municipalities and developers to help grow good jobs in places that made sense, the regional planning agency announced Wednesday.

“I am eager to put my experience with local government and small business to work at GPCOG,” Johnson said in a statement. “This position provides the opportunity to help our member communities make the most of proposed developments, reinforce great neighborhoods and places while supporting existing small businesses on Main Street.”

Johnson, who was elected in 2018, submitted his resignation to the town council on Tuesday. Town Clerk Tody Justice said the council will meet March 30 to set dates for nomination papers and a special election for a councilor who will serve the remaining two years of the term.

