PORTLAND – Robert Eugene Gaudreau, 71, of Portland, died peacefully surrounded by his children on March 16, 2022. He suffered a cardiac arrest at Mercy Hospital on Father’s Day 2021 and never recovered.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, March 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Newington, N.H.

For a complete obituary, to sign Bob’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

