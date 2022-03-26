Hey, who’s in charge here? Who’s the decider? This will be the cry heard throughout Portland City Hall from department heads, staff and citizens alike if the Charter Commission proceeds down its path toward confusion, paralysis, unaccountability, added expenses and failure of common sense in the management of Portland.
The commission’s Governance Committee is struggling to unify competing ‘strong mayor’ proposals all vying for title of “Highest Accountability to the People.” In all proposals, there are additional salaried administrative positions (bosses) making sure current salaried officials (bosses) are accountable to the people (presumably bosses, but unsalaried). These additional and unnecessary financial burdens on the Portland taxpayer will be presented to Portland only if the Charter Commission recommends a ‘strong mayor.’ Their final proposal is sure to recommend a predetermined ‘strong mayor’.
To manage this new governance experiment and expansive political jobs program, Portland will need a new department which will need a name. I suggest, “Progressive Oversight Office of Perpetual Arbitration, Mediation, Obfuscation and Confusion,” abbreviated “POOP – AMOC.” As this new department will be expanding rapidly, expect an annex to City Hall built to house this additional and politicalized bureaucracy, again, at taxpayers’ expense.
Robert Kahn
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Charter Commission ignoring common sense
-
Arts & Entertainment
Artist installs colorful cul-de-sac in former Westbrook school gym
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Flavored tobacco ban won’t prevent kids from vaping
-
Local & State
Wex continues business ties with Russian oil giant Lukoil, target of boycotts in mid-Atlantic states
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ketanji Brown Jackson critics ignore history
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.