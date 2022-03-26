LEWISTON – Frederick H. Murray Jr., 67, of South Portland, died March 24, 2022, from complications with Parkinson’s, peacefully surrounded by his family.

Fred was born in Westbrook to Frederick and Kathleen Murray. He attended Westbrook and South Portland schools, worked for and retired from Bank of America in Portland. Fred loved to watch movies and was an avid movie collector.

Fred is survived by his sister, Kathy Black and husband Jim; niece, Lisa Drucker and husband Eric, great-nieces Megan and Jessica Drucker; nephew, Jason Kimball and wife Krystal, great-niece Jocelyn Kimball and great-nephew Lennon Kimball; niece Jamie Black and husband Jamey.

Fred was a kind, sweet man and was well liked by all who knew him.

