I receive a weekly magazine aptly titled: “The Week.” I enjoy its own editorials as well as thoughtful excerpts from other media sources. Its covers are always illustrations. This week’s cover featured a flummoxed Putin, obviously distraught over his dire situation, with destruction and mayhem smoldering in the background.
Inside, a 1985 photograph shows a young Putin sitting with his parents. No one is smiling. Apparently they lived in a drab apartment, where young Vladimir chased rats for amusement. As a scrawny child, he learned martial arts to defend himself, eventually earning a reputation as a ruthless street fighter, unafraid to take on larger foes. He eventually wrote that when threatened, “You must hit first, and hit so hard that your opponent will not rise to his feet.”
Regarding Ukraine, he was hardly threatened. Rather, he amassed a threatening army, surrounded his target, and struck first. Alas, his smaller opponent got up, on its feet, and struck back – ferociously defending itself with unyielding conviction and resolve. Russia’s presidential street thug is surely dazed and confused. Like any bully, he was steadfastly challenged and globally embarrassed.
Mike Tyson, another illustrious street thug, once quipped: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Putin’s been punched in the face. His plan failed. Apparently, “they” say he’ll never throw in the towel. He’d rather die. Now that sounds like a plan to me. Time for someone in the Kremlin’s corner to step in, and unequivocally stop the fight.
Buddy Doyle
Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Three Maine restaurants emerge from a second winter of hardships with hope
-
Premier Property
On the Market: More Cumberland County Homes Under $500,000
-
Opinion
Our View: Obamacare at 12 – still a very big deal
-
Green Plate Special
Kids learn about local foods, improve cooking skills, and help their peers
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.