I receive a weekly magazine aptly titled: “The Week.” I enjoy its own editorials as well as thoughtful excerpts from other media sources. Its covers are always illustrations. This week’s cover featured a flummoxed Putin, obviously distraught over his dire situation, with destruction and mayhem smoldering in the background.

Inside, a 1985 photograph shows a young Putin sitting with his parents. No one is smiling. Apparently they lived in a drab apartment, where young Vladimir chased rats for amusement. As a scrawny child, he learned martial arts to defend himself, eventually earning a reputation as a ruthless street fighter, unafraid to take on larger foes. He eventually wrote that when threatened, “You must hit first, and hit so hard that your opponent will not rise to his feet.”

Regarding Ukraine, he was hardly threatened. Rather, he amassed a threatening army, surrounded his target, and struck first. Alas, his smaller opponent got up, on its feet, and struck back – ferociously defending itself with unyielding conviction and resolve. Russia’s presidential street thug is surely dazed and confused. Like any bully, he was steadfastly challenged and globally embarrassed.

Mike Tyson, another illustrious street thug, once quipped: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Putin’s been punched in the face. His plan failed. Apparently, “they” say he’ll never throw in the towel. He’d rather die. Now that sounds like a plan to me. Time for someone in the Kremlin’s corner to step in, and unequivocally stop the fight.

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

