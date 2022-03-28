Shinedown in Portland

Auditions

Maine State Music Theatre open call: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, ages 12-18.; 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, ages 5-18; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, adults, teens and children ages 5 and up. 22 Elm St., Brunswick. See msmt.org/local-maine-auditions for details.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Headway”: Chocolate Church Arts Gallery, Bath. Group show of artists from Independence Association program Spindleworks, through April 9.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery: 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Weekly listings for in-person showings at explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art, “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

“Music of Motown”: PSO POPS! with guest conductor William Waldrop, Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Available to April 8.

Friday 4/1

April Fools: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. bandsintown.com.

PortFringe Presents: POP-UP Pirates of Penzance!: 7 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $15-$45, portfringe.com.

Eileen Ivers: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. $38/$43.

The Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Drake White – The OPTIMYSTIC Tour: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20.

Melissa and her Minions: 8-11 p.m. Jazz Friday at The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65.

Saturday 4/2

Piano Monster Concert: 5 p.m., ensemble performances given by pairs of performers, Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, Falmouth. Free.

Bert Kreischer: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

International Open Mic: 7-9:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Free.

Matt Meyer and The Gumption Junction: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

SlipKid – A Celebration of The Who: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. auramaine.com.

Titus Abbott Collective | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., original jazz compositions, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5- 25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Sunday 4/3

Portland String Quartet III: The Bullfighter’s Prayer, Beethoven, and MoonStrike: 2 p.m., Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $20-$22, portland-string-quartet-society.square.site.

Dan Brown’s Wild Symphony: 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. All ages, portlandsymphony.org.

Women In Harmony Outreach Ensemble: 3 p.m., Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, freeportartsandculture.org.

Monday 4/4

Rewind w/ Higher Level Movement: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. first Monday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Tuesday 4/5

Julian Loida: 7 p.m. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Diana Krall: 7:30 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

Wednesday 4/6

Acoustic open mic: 7-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Blue Star Radiation: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20-$25.

John Craigie w/special guest The Lowest Pair: 7 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Rob & Vinnie with Blue Star Radiation: 7 p.m. Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Thursday 4/7

Bard’s Harvest: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Pianist Miriam Schwanauer: 12:15-12:50 p.m., performs young works of by Berg, Schubert and Chopin, Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free.

Step Afrika!: 7 p.m. A joyful mixture of songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$50, portlandovations.org.

John Craigie w/special guest The Lowest Pair: 8 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Lulu Moss: 8 p.m. Portland House Of Music and Events (HOME), 25 Temple St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Ryan Montbleau Band: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Friday 4/8

Club d’Elf & John Medeski & John Medeski: 7 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Corner House: 7 p.m., Long Winter’s Night Concert Series, Peaks Island, South Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Brentano String Quartet: Celebrates 30th anniversary season with Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, USM’s Portland campus. Free to $75, pcmf.org/2022-4-8.

Ale-A-Palooza & The Outsiders PBR 20th Anniversary: 8 p.m. with El Grande, DJ Matt Little, Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Amos Lee: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$55.

Saturday 4/9

The Mallett Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

Monday 4/18

Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: through March 27, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $19-$23, lyricmusictheater.org.

“I And You”: through April 17, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$68, portlandstage.org.

Sunday 4/3

Bread & Puppet Theater’s “Finished Waiting”: 3 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

David Sedaris: 7 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

Wednesday 4/6

Cabin Fever Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m., outdoor show at Thompson’s Point, Portland. Presented by Marcus Cardona and Empire Comedy Club with cocktails and fire pits. $20, eventbrite.com.

Friday 4/8

“Khmer New Year: Celebrating Through Music & Dance”: 7 p.m., Khmer Maine and the Angkor Dance Troupe classical Khmer dancing and folk music, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10-$22, tickettailor.com.

