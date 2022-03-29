Laureat “Larry” George Paradis 1947 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Laureat “Larry” George Paradis, 75, died peacefully Friday March 25, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. He was born Jan. 19, 1947 in Lewiston a son of Laureat M. and Juliette Paradis. He attended Lewiston schools and married Joanne LaCasse in Brunswick on Sept. 14, 1969. Mr. Paradis was an extremely hard worker from an early age. He started his career cooking for the Stowe House and then became the Head Chef at Bowdoin College retiring after 25 years. In 1996 Larry started his own lawn care business, Mow Time, and went full time with the business after he retired from Bowdoin in 1999; he had to retire from Mow Time in August 2015 when he was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension. He was a member of the Rusty Nuts car club. His pride and joy was his 2005 Yellow Chevy SSR that he took to car shows and drove in parades and earned several trophies. From a young age he loved to pick up bottles, cans and scrap metal for extra money. In the last few years of his life he went back to scraping metal and that kept him busy right until the end, he called himself the scrapping cowboy. He lived for his family, his grandchildren were the light of his life and he was so proud of them and his daughters. He is survived by his wife Joanne of Topsham; three daughters, Gina McKeough (Shaun) of Bowdoin, Laurie Quisenberry (Kermit) of Deland, Fla., Dorothy Sheehan (Christopher) of Stafford, Va.; a brother Rodney Paradis (Colleen) of Auburn, four sisters, Yvonne Paradis of Lisbon, Patricia Turmenne of Poland, Pauline Thibodeau of New Britain, Conn., Dianne Lownes of Elk Grove, Calif.; six grandchildren Ariel, Kelsey, Jamie, Nicholas, Connor, Chloe; one great-grandson Bentley; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the: Mid Coast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 http://www.midcoasthumane.org or: Pulmonary Hypertension Association http://www.phassociation.org

