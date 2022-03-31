Once upon a time, a promise to repay a debt meant something.
Politicians just can’t seem to cry enough crocodile tears over student loan debt. Now, the Maine Legislature wants to absorb $40,000 of that debt for first-time homebuyers with a six-figure income, who can spend up to $679,570 for a four-unit apartment house under the Maine Smart Buy program.
Why? I’m shocked that a person with that income can’t repay what amounts to a new-car loan. Can’t college students understand the meaning of the word “loan”?
As a former college professor, I know students who used loan money for spring break trips, cars and similar “necessities” of college life. Should we reward these folks by shifting their debt to Maine taxpayers? Moreover, you don’t even have to graduate to qualify. So, if you partied more than studied and dropped out, you are entitled to the government bonus. I guess Maine just stiffs those who actually paid off their debts.
Not all college majors are created equal. Some majors are just fluff with few job prospects. If a student can’t explain to someone in 30 seconds (called an “elevator pitch”) how a major will land them a successful career, they need to look elsewhere. Always know the monthly payment owed.
Finally, consider attending less costly community college and then transferring to a four-year school to finish a bachelor’s degree. Also, attend an in-state college unless an out-of state school offers some unique career or financial – not party or sports – advantage.
Charlie Pearson
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Iconic Saco Drive-In may move to Aquaboggan
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Community leaders help deliver Meals on Wheels
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Eight week project begins on Biddeford’s Center Street
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco council declines mayor’s historian nominee
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Charge it! Biddeford adds 2 public electric vehicle charging stations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.