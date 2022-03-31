There’s so much incorrect information in Gina Garey’s March 29 letter criticizing animal testing, it’s hard to know where to begin.
First, “adverse reactions to drugs” are not the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. Accidents, including car accidents, are. Adverse drug reactions are not even in the top 10!
The claim that drug development is slowed by animal studies is also highly inaccurate. In fact, basically all the claims cited in Ms. Garey’s letter can be found on animal rights websites. They can also be easily debunked.
Animal studies remain critical for continued human and veterinary medicine advancement, which is why they are strongly supported by the American Medical Association, the American Cancer Society and the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Anyone can oppose necessary research in animals. But opposition does not give one the right to make up their own set of facts.
Jim Newman
communications director, Americans for Medical Progress
Washington, D.C.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Iconic Saco Drive-In may move to Aquaboggan
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Community leaders help deliver Meals on Wheels
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Eight week project begins on Biddeford’s Center Street
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco council declines mayor’s historian nominee
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Charge it! Biddeford adds 2 public electric vehicle charging stations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.