There’s so much incorrect information in Gina Garey’s March 29 letter criticizing animal testing, it’s hard to know where to begin.

First, “adverse reactions to drugs” are not the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. Accidents, including car accidents, are. Adverse drug reactions are not even in the top 10!

The claim that drug development is slowed by animal studies is also highly inaccurate. In fact, basically all the claims cited in Ms. Garey’s letter can be found on animal rights websites. They can also be easily debunked.

Animal studies remain critical for continued human and veterinary medicine advancement, which is why they are strongly supported by the American Medical Association, the American Cancer Society and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Anyone can oppose necessary research in animals. But opposition does not give one the right to make up their own set of facts.

Jim Newman

communications director, Americans for Medical Progress

Washington, D.C.

