Beatrice “Joan” Viles 1938 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Beatrice “Joan” Viles passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born on May 4, 1938 in South Paris, Maine to Leonard Dow and Lilian (Noyes) Dow. She attended school in Lisbon, graduating from Lisbon High School in 1956. After graduating she worked at Farnsworth Mill, W.T. Grant and Bowdoin College before marrying the love of her life Dale Viles on Sept, 6, 1973. She returned to Bowdoin College again for 17 years before retiring in 2003. After retiring she worked at Staples in Brunswick before retiring again in 2013 to take care of her husband. Joan’s hobbies included knitting and sewing. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 47 years; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Stimpson and her husband Troy; sisters Janice Plummer and her husband Dave and Virginia Dow; a granddaughter Autumn Stimpson Hatke. There will be a private family gathering with a burial in Belgrade at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Guest Book