SACO – Stacey E. Rowe, 71, of Saco, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

He was born in Saco on June 2, 1950, a son of Stanley and Geraldine (Doyle) Rowe.

Stacey graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1970. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, and bravely served his country during the Vietnam War. Of all the bases that Stacey was stationed in while serving in our military, his favorite was Germany.

In 1981 Stacey married the love of his life, Sharon L. Jones. Together they raised five wonderful children, Christopher, Jason, Stacey Jr., Heather, and Stanley.

The gift he had for working on vehicles tied in perfectly with his love for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Stacey was also a huge fan of mud rallies.

Stacey and Sharon loved to travel, especially in their RV. They made trips over the years to Washington D.C. to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the Capital, and many of the area monuments. They also enjoyed several destinations that were closer to home like North Conway, N.H., and Acadia National Park. Every year Stacey looked forward to the Fryeburg Fair. He and Sharon would usually stay in town for the week to be able to attend the events that Stacey enjoyed most, like the horse and oxen pulls.

Stacey was a die-hard New England fan, with the Patriots and the Red Sox being his favorites above all. His other interests included visiting area flea markets, going to the casino, and listening to country music. Stacey was the kind of person who could strike up a conversation with anybody, and make friends wherever he went. Known for his playful character and quick with his one-line jokes, he could get a laugh or a smile out of anyone.

Most of all, Stacey loved his family and cherished the time he spent with his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He truly was “The Great One”, and he will be sadly missed.

Stacey was predeceased by his brothers Stanley E. Rowe Jr., and Stephen E. Rowe; as well as his former son-in-law, Justin D. Dennett.

He is survived by his wife Sharon L. (Jones) Rowe of 41 years; his four sons, Christopher Rowe and partner Kristen Fenderson, Jason Rowe, Stacey Rowe Jr., Stanley Rowe and fiancee Brooke-lyn Skula, and his daughter Heather Dennett and partner Nicholas Hanson; his grandchildren Katrina Boelter and husband Darren, Kylie Rowe, Dominic Rowe, Gavin Dennett, Sebastian Rowe, Meadow Rowe, Mackenzie Dennett, Evan Rowe, and Blake Dennett; and great-granddaughter Saige Boelter. He is also survived by five sisters, Sandra Kimball, Wendy Welch, Linda Paquin and husband Roland, Melissa Verrill and husband Nathan, and Mary Rowe, and two sisters-in-law, Betty Rowe and Judith Rowe; and countless nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Black Point Cemetery, Black Point Rd., Scarborough.

To view Stacey’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

