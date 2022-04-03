PORTLAND – Ralph R. Grant, 89, of Portland, passed away peacefully with loving family members by his side, on Tuesday March 29, 2022.He was born in Vanceboro on Jan. 20, 1933, the son of Ralph and Nita (Bowser) Grant. He grew up in Vanceboro and graduated from Vanceboro High School. At the age of 17, he went to work for the Maine Central Railroad, and remained there for 42 years, retiring in 1990. In 1965 he moved to Portland where he made a life with his sons and longtime companion Dorothy Carter. He later moved to Freeport with Dorothy and her son Thomas Carter. In 2020 he moved back to Portland, where he made his home at Birchwoods at Canco. Ralph enjoyed baseball especially his beloved Red Sox. He also really enjoyed spending time with his family, and working on his house. In retirement he loved traveling to Florida, dancing and going out to eat with his family.He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Marion Dunphy and Judy Shannon; nephew, Jeffery McIntyre; and Dorothy Carter. Ralph is survived by his sons Terry Grant and his wife Susan of Westbrook, Dale Grant and his wife Linda of South Portland and Richard Grant and his companion Dwayne Shannon of Presque Isle; his grandchildren Kevin Grant, Jonathan Grant and his wife Erine and Alena Putnam; his great-grandchildren Nadia Grant, Nova Grant and Connor Putnam; great-great-granddaughter, Sloane Reynolds; and nieces Sherry Doane, Melissa Case and her husband Terry and Carole Husson and her husband Steve and a nephew, David Dunphy. Visiting hours are Wednesday April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Refreshments will be served. The family would like extend a special thank you to the staff at Birchwoods at Canco for their kindness and friendships over the past few years, and to Northern Lights Hospice, for their compassionate care of Ralph.To view Ralph’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

