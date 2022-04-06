The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will have to wait a day to begin the 2022 season.

The Opening Day game between the two teams, which was originally scheduled to be played Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium, was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather in New York. It will now be played on Friday with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. The Yankees made the announcement early Wednesday morning.

Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi is expected to face Gerrit Cole as the Red Sox and Yankees begin a three-game season-opening series at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox then fly to Detroit for three games before their home opener at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins on April 15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous