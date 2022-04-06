The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will have to wait a day to begin the 2022 season.
The Opening Day game between the two teams, which was originally scheduled to be played Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium, was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather in New York. It will now be played on Friday with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. The Yankees made the announcement early Wednesday morning.
Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi is expected to face Gerrit Cole as the Red Sox and Yankees begin a three-game season-opening series at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox then fly to Detroit for three games before their home opener at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins on April 15.
