Westbrook police say they are still investigating what caused a five-car pileup that forced them to close a section of Spring Street for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, reported around 4:30.m. near the intersection of Spring Street and Eisenhower Drive, involved five vehicles, police said in a Facebook post. Four people were transported to a local hospital, with one listed in serious condition.

Westbrook firefighters had to cut off the roof of one of the vehicles to reach a trapped victim.

“We are actively investigating this large and complex crash,” Westbrook police said. “The Gorham and Windham Police Departments are assisting us with reconstructing the crash. As this is an active investigation, we will not be releasing any further information at this time.”

Criminal charges are possible, Westbrook police said.

Westbrook police have not released the names of any of the drivers or people who were injured.

