BIDDEFORD – Linda M. Boucher, 79, of Prospect Street, passed away Sunday April 3, 2022 at Southern Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Portland Jan. 4, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Ethel Straight Smith. Linda attended local schools. She married Real Boucher and was a stay at home mom for many years.

She later was employed as a waitress at the Marshview and Golden Rooster in Saco. Linda enjoyed Bingo and taking walks.

She was predeceased by her husband, Real Boucher.

She is survived by a son, Roger Robbins III of Casco; four daughters, Cathy Simmons of Missouri, Judy Budzko of Biddeford, Gail Ayotte of Saco and Wanda Ouellette of Biddeford; two sisters, Eve Gamache of Biddeford and Brenda Davis of Westbrook; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

Family suggest the donations may be made in her memory for Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

