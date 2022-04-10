Our adult daughter, Lindsay, has developmental disabilities. Since the beginning of the year, we have been asking the direct care workers who support Lindsay if they have received the pay increase approved by the Legislature in 2021.
We were outraged to read in the March 27 Maine Sunday Telegram (“Help never came,” Page B1) that the increased reimbursement rate, to set the wages of direct care workers at 125 percent of minimum wage ($15.94), was not fully funded in the state’s budget. What a colossal blunder! Who was responsible for this? The Legislature? The governor? The Maine Department of Health and Human Services? All three?
How many more group homes will close and support staff will leave while the state sits on a huge budget surplus? How is the state supporting the people who lose their homes? Does the state even know where they are?
We are disgusted with Maine’s lack of support for the developmentally disabled and their direct support staff!
Rob and Luann Lawler
Cumberland Foreside
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
What makes a wine kosher and how to understand the certifications
-
Books
Bedside table: In the swim of things
-
Food
One-pot roast chicken with bread and drippings is a weeknight feast
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support legislation to help end the housing crisis
-
Arts & Entertainment
Jerrod Carmichael complicates coming out and redefines what a comedy special can be
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.