RAYMOND, N.H. – David J. Arends, 81, of Raymond, N.H. passed away at home on March 31, 2022.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Nov. 28, 1940, David was the son of the late Rev. Harold L. Arends and Evelyn R. Arends. He graduated from Revere High School in Revere, Mass. in 1958 and spent six years in the Navy during Vietnam on the aircraft carrier, The Coral Sea. David worked at the Boston Post Office for 20 years and retired in 1980 when he moved to Raymond, N.H.

He was a person of many interests and had a great knowledge of historical facts. David was an avid collector of various war memorabilia, specializing in Civil War history. He was loved and will be missed by his nieces and nephews, who will remember spending fun and interesting moments with him growing up.

Surviving are two brothers, Harold L. Arends Jr. of Lancaster, Pa., Wayne Arends, two sisters, Marilyn Murray of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Barbara Holmberg of Portland; as well as five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a wonderful nephew, Gregory Holmberg.

At his request, David’s ashes will be scattered at a special time by his family. May you rest in peace.

For more information, visit http://www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous