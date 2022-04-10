SOUTH PORTLAND – Helen Louise Norton Howland, 92, passed away on March 31, 2022 at Harbor Chase of South Portland after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.She was born at home in South Portland on Oct. 4, 1929, the youngest of four children of George Abel Norton, Jr. and Ethel O’Donnell Norton. She was raised in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in 1947.She was a Past Worthy Advisor of Rainbow for Girls and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. After graduating, she worked as administrative assistant. She married Frederick W. Howland Jr. of Falmouth on Sept. 2, 1950. Together they raised three children, Steven, Donna, and Carol. She was a stay-at-home mom and was involved in all of their children’s activities. She enjoyed being a mother and later a grandmother. After Frederick died on Dec. 18, 1976, she took several real estate courses and obtained her broker’s license. She worked for many years at Mark Stimson Realtors. After retiring, she helped raise her grandchildren, Seth and Lindsey.In July of 1997, she attended her 50th high school class reunion where she became reacquainted with Stan Christianson. They had both been band members during high school. In 2000, they took a cruise through the Panama Canal and were married on the beach at Megan’s Bay in St. Thomas, USVI on Feb 8. They later enjoyed traveling, going on 15 or more cruises together. Helen enjoyed many activities including square dancing, golf, bowling, quilting, gardening and reading. She also had a love for animals especially her Maine Coon cats, Jazz and Huckleberry. She was a member of the Forever Young Bowling League for many years. Helen was an excellent golfer and, after retiring, she worked part-time time with her husband at the South Portland Municipal Golf Course. She also volunteered for many years at the Volunteer Lawyers of Maine.She was predeceased by her husband Frederick; her parents George and Ethel; her sister Charlotte Kidder, and brothers George and Robert.She is survived by her husband Stan of Plymouth, Mass.; her three children, Steve Howland (Ivette) of South Portland, Donna Howland-Towne (Stephen) of Acton and Carol Kaufmann (Will) of Midlothian, Va. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, whom she adored, Seth Howland, Lindsey Junkins, Jeremy Towne, Christopher Towne, Connor Kaufmann, Cameron Kaufmann, and Christian Kaufmann.The family will be having a private graveside service at a later date.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to:Alzheimer’s Association orHospice of Southern Maine

