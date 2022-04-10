WESTBROOK – James F. Harris, 88, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by love, on April 2, 2022 due to complications from a long-time illness.

He was born in Portland on March 12, 1934 to Earl and Verna (Bubar) Harris. He grew up in Standish and Westbrook where he developed a deep appreciation for his country, hunting and fishing in the beautiful Maine outdoors, both vegetable and flower gardening and sports.

Jim graduated from Westbrook High School in 1953 then immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving four years as a radio operator, to include an assignment in Saudi Arabia. He also attended the Portland School of Art.

He worked as a parking attendant at the Eastland Garage in Portland which furthered his interest in classic cars. He was a welder and machinist by trade working for General Electric (South Portland Engineering), alongside his Dad at the shipyard, for Data General alongside his son and retiring from Nichols in Portland.

Jim was known for his sense of humor, his way with a story, his ability to grow anything, his strong work ethic, his passion for New England sporting teams and his incredible memory and recall of all things statistical in baseball, all of baseball, not just the Red Sox. His love for and knowledge of baseball made him a captain and manager in league play, our town of Groveville umpire for years and a “colorful and entertaining” play by play man if you ever had the pleasure of watching any game with him. That passion for sports was passed down to both son and daughter.

What he loved and took pride in most was his family. He was a devoted husband of 59 years to his beloved wife, Helen, a proud and loving Dad and Grampy, sharing in our joys and heartaches, no matter where our lives had taken us, a dear uncle, brother-in-law and good friend. He is so deeply missed already.

Jim is predeceased by his parents Earl and Verna Harris; his wife, Helen (Edgerley) Harris; their infant son, James “Jamie” Harris Jr.; his brothers Earl “Junior” Harris Jr. and Ralph “Buddy” Harris and his sisters Virginia Post, Eleanor Greenlaw, Lois Gaudet and Susan Brown.

He is survived by his adoring daughter, Brenda Taxiarchis and her husband Nicholas of Buxton, his loving son, James Harris and his wife Sheri of Baton Rouge, La.; his pride and joy, his grandson Mark Harris, also of Baton Rouge, La.; and many much-loved brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Saturday April 23 at 11 a.m. at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton. A time of sharing and refreshments will follow. Online condolences may be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Jim’s family would also like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Maine Medical Center Surg2 and SCU1 who provided so much care, compassion and support to our Dad and to us these last two months.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or the American Heart Association.

Guest Book