WESTBROOK – Sister Mary Anastasia Skwara R.S.M., (Alice Marie Skwara), 93, died peacefully on April 4, 2022, at Springbrook Center, Westbrook, where she had resided for several years due to declining health. Sister Anastasia was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on July 17, 1928 to her parents Anthony and Agnes (Filaroska) Skwara.

Sister Anastasia graduated from Farmington High School before entering the Sisters of Mercy, Portland from St. Joseph’s Parish, Farmington. She began her religious formation studies upon entrance while taking college classes at Our Lady of Mercy College, now known as St. Joseph’s College of Maine., Standish. Sister Anastasia spent several years in elementary education in the parochial schools before being assigned to Mercy Hospital to assist in the EKG and Pharmacy. She continued her education at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Boston, graduating with a B.S. in Pharmacy and as Valedictorian of her class. While there, she made many lifelong friends.

Sister Anastasia ministered at Mercy Hospital, Portland, as a pharmacist for almost 40 years. During that time she mentored several young employees. Her quiet presence and generous spirit endeared her to many.

Sister Anastasia had a particular love for those with the disease of alcoholism. She demonstrated this in her work on the Maine Council on Alcohol and Drug Prevention and Treatment. Sister Anastasia graduated from Rutgers University School, N.J. with an emphasis on addiction. Her compassionate understanding of this disease frequently compelled her to reached out to those in need. Whether it was a listening ear or assisting with a plan of action, she was there! Sister Anastasia once said, “One of the gratifying things in my life is to know people who gain sobriety and live full lives.”

After Sister Anastasia completed her ministry at Mercy Hospital, she went to Deering Pavilion, Portland, as Coordinator of Resident Services, for over 20 years before she retired. She enjoyed her time with the residents, lending a helping hand when needed. During that time she had the opportunity to vacation in Ireland and also visited Poland, home of her father.

The Sisters of Mercy would like to thank the staff of the former Frances Warde Convent and Springbrook Center for their attentiveness in caring for Sr. Anastasia.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. All events will be live streamed. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To share an online condolence or to view Sister Anastasia’s memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Anastasia’s name may be sent to the

Sisters of Mercy,

966 Riverside St.

Portland, ME 04103

