Sierra Ferrell

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Ferrell brings her tour into Portland with roots artist Timbo opening the show. Growing up in West Virginia, Ferrell was singing Shania Twain songs in a bar by the time she was 7 years old. She released her debut album, “Long Time Coming,” last year. One of its producers is Gary Paczosa, who has won 10 Grammys and has worked with the likes of Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and Sarah Jarosz. On “Long Time Coming,” you’ll hear shades of bluegrass, classic country and even jazz as Ferrell’s warm voice works its way over a dozen songs, including “The Sea” and “Why’d Ya Do It.”

Trinity of Terror Tour

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $46.50. crossarenaportland.com

It’s called the Trinity of Terror Tour, but if you’re a fan of Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills, all you need to be afraid of is missing the show in Portland. Things are going to get loud in a hurry, as the bands are all about hard rock and heavy metal. Black Veil Brides’s 2018 album “Vale” went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard hard rock albums chart and reached No. 2 for top rock albums. Motionless White made its own noise in 2019 when “Disguise” hit No. 2 on the hard rock albums chart. Not to be outdone, Ice Nine Kills soared to the No. 1 spot for hard rock albums last year with “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.”

Crystal Vision with Runnin’ Down A Dream

7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

If you love Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty, you can go your own way to Bath, where two tribute acts will be taking the stage. You want your freedom? Grab a ticket and break the chain of boredom. You don’t have to climb a mountain or turn around to have a great time hearing these bands. Waiting until Friday night to see Crystal Vision and Runnin’ Down A Dream is the hardest part.

