CHELSEA – Gene M. West of Chelsea passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022 at the age of 96. Gene was born in Saco on Jan. 23, 1926 and was a graduate of Thornton Academy in Saco and Nasson College in Springvale.

After graduating college, Gene went on to be the Director of School Nutrition Programs State Department of Education and Cultural Services for the State of Maine and was very proud of her tenure there.

Gene is survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday April 16, 2022 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in Dunstan Cemetery, Scarborough.

A complete obituary is available at http://www.plummerfh.com where condolences, stories and photos may be shared.

