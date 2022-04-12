SCARBOROUGH – A Man with a Smile for everyone, unforgettable for anyone who would meet him, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and relative and faithful believer in Christ, changed his earthly abode to Heavenly on April, 9, 2022 following a brief period of illness.

He faced the difficulties of life with great calm and confidence in Christ which made him stand out for those who attended to him. Needless to say, he left a great chasm that none else can fill. A very gifted musician (especially in sacred music) and his life, a gift himself from the Lord for those around him, was born in Portland, Maine on July 22, 1938 to Anthony and Josephine (Tucci) Napoleone. He graduated from Portland High School and worked for 27 years for the State of Maine Corrections prior to his retirement in 1994. He was honorably discharged from the National Guard following nine years of service.

Mr. Napoleone (lovingly called bro. Louis) was a member of the First Assembly of God in Portland, where he was the music director and filled in many roles for the upkeep of the day-to-day operations of the church. His sacrificial labors for about 40 years are a great legacy. He had also taught music to many over the years.

He was predeceased by his parents and a very special grandson Anthony Napoleone. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Hazel; son Mark and his wife Rose; two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Some special people to Louis were, Pastor Abraham and family, many friends from the Church Family and several cousins.

A Celebration of the Home Going of Mr. Napoleone will be held at Jones & Rich Funeral Home on Woodfords St on Thursday April 14, 2022. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by the service. The interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetary in Falmouth on May 5, 2022 at 1 p.m.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

First Assembly of God

243 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

