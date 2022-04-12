STANDISH – Shirley Ann Mains, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Standish on April 8, 2022. She was born in Hollis on Sept. 7, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Jane (Cote) Pease. She attended both Thornton Academy and Buxton schools.

Over the years, she worked at Sebago Moc and as a food server and will be forever remembered for her love of playing cards, yard sales, and dancing.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert E. Mains Sr.; her siblings, Albert “Poochie” Pease, Frank Pease, and Pauline Gerrish; and a stepdaughter, Mary Crawford.

Shirley is survived by her son, William Phinney of Gorham; stepchildren, Robert Mains Jr., Gerry Mains, and Theodore Mains; grandchildren, Ciresse, Makalya, and Jake Phinney; and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Shirley and her late husband Robert will be held on Thursday April 14 at 10 a.m. at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

Online condolence message scan be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

﻿

