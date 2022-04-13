ROCHESTER, N.H. – Charles Jedicke, 74, passed away April 7, 2022. Services will be private. His full obituary may be viewed at http://www.purdyfuneralservice.com
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Charles Jedicke, 74, passed away April 7, 2022. Services will be private. His full obituary may be viewed at http://www.purdyfuneralservice.com
In his long life, he was a lobsterman, a businessman, a sheriff's deputy and a county commissioner. He walked a mile a day until three weeks before his death.