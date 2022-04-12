SCARBOROUGH – Audrey M. Anderson, 89, passed away on April 5, 2022.

She was the daughter of Donald E. and Olive M. Duff. She was born in Hodgdon and attended Hodgdon High School. She also attended Ricker College and graduated from Eastern Maine Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in Bangor as an R.N.

Audrey worked as an R.N. part-time at Mercy Hospital and later as a float nurse in all shifts and departments for 38 years at Maine Medical Center.

She was a long-time member of the Osewantha Garden Club, serving as president twice and other positions.

In 1970, Audrey married Donald B. Anderson Sr. They were married for 48 years. Audrey also did bookkeeping for her husband’s construction business.

Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Donald; and her brothers Eugene, Gerald, Carl and Robert Duff.

Surviving Audrey is her son, Theodore Craven Jr., son, D. Bruce Anderson Jr. and his wife Claudia, daughter, Jennifer L. Anderson; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

At Audrey’s request, there will be no services at this time.

