CUMBERLAND – Norma Farwell Seekins passed away on April 7, 2022. She was born on Sept. 28, 1925 to Myra Belle Burnell and Arthur Lane Farwell. She attended Cumberland schools, graduating from Greely Institute in 1944. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Gorham State Teachers College in 1948. She was married to Raymond Clark Seekins.

Norma was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Myra Farwell; her husband, Raymond Clark Seekins; and her siblings Walter, Jeannette, and Lois Farwell.

A devoted and proud mother of her children Ronald L. (Anna), Donna McMannus, Dennis N. (Beth), and Lynette Cameron (predeceased), son-in-law, Bruce (Judy).

“Grammie Seekins” as she was known to her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey Seekins, Kari Rae Seekins (Matthias Wagner), Craig and Kevin McMannus, and Allison Wenrick (Matthew), Gregory (Kelly), Christopher and Sydney Seekins, Alex (Kristin) and Ian Cameron, Kate Fontaine (Shawn) and Andrew Loveitt (Courtney); she is now a guardian angel to her seven great-grandchildren.

Loving recognition to Bruce and Judy Cameron for their everlasting love and support. A special recognition to Nancy Dexter who Norma affectionally referred to as a daughter, sister, and especially, a friend.

Norma’s favorite joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. Her maternal instincts lasted up until her passing.

Norma lived on Blanchard Road in Cumberland on her family property of over 170 years. She was the fourth generation to live in her house. Her love of the land and wish to preserve it as “forever wild” resulted in the donation of Farwell Forest, 54 acres of land, to the Cumberland Chebeague Land Trust for everyone to enjoy for lifetimes to enjoy.

With deep gratitude and appreciation, the family would like to acknowledge the following caregivers: “Team Norma” at MMC SCU1 for their exceptional care with special recognition to Dr.’s Kline, Powers, and Jacquet; Gosnell Hospice of Scarborough for their compassion and support during her days of transition; Birchwoods of Canco for enabling Norma to feel at home when she was unable to return to her lifetime home.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Congregational Church in Cumberland UCC, 282 Main St., Cumberland Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Congregational Church in Cumberland or to the Cumberland Chebeague Land Trust.

