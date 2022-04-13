DETROIT — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.
The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, in rare cases the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system, which uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers keep control.
The recall covers vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.
Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by mid-June.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Video shows Michigan officer on Black man’s back fatally shooting him
-
Business
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
-
Business
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Cassidy trying to make corrections as bad habits creep in
-
Times Record
Wiscasset’s Old Jail Museum needs volunteers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.