Brunswick’s town council will hold a hearing that will decide the course of action on a proposal to ban flavored tobacco on Tuesday, April 19.

This meeting comes after members of the council were unable to come to a resolution at the last gathering. Once again, flavored tobacco and its impact on Brunswick children will be up for review.

The Surgeon General of the United States Public Health Service, VADM Jerome Adams issued an advisory in 2018 warning that the use of nicotine in any form including e-cigarettes is unsafe. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, particularly, the parts of the brain responsible for attention, memory and learning.

A 2021 survey from National Youth Tobacco showed that children are not just experimenting with e-cigarettes. Many are using these products most days or every day, a sure sign that they are becoming addicted.

The data also highlights that over 40% of high school e-cigarette users are vaping at least 20 days a month and over a quarter are daily users. In total, 500,000 middle and high school students are vaping every single day. Additionally, 85% of youth e-cigarette users use flavored products.

In the previous meeting, council members were divided on the issue and asked to be allotted more time before they can come to a final decision on the matter. Abby King, councilor for district 3, was one of the board members that felt strongly about this.

King said that the ban will not be effective without proper education.

“I came to this council under the impression that my job was to represent my constituents and at times their competing interests,” she said. “It is disappointing to encourage anyone to move forward with the vote when they in good faith are saying we need more information. I do not believe that a ban like this will be effective if there is not an education component and I am very much hoping to hear from Pediatricians, teachers and the school board over the next week or so about what they are doing in the schools to stop this problem because this is is a Brunswick problem, this is not a Town council problem.”

Primo Glass manager, Justin Leblanc says that roughly 90% of their products consist of flavored tobacco.

He illustrated that banning flavored tobacco will not be effective in preventing youth from accessing it.

“Basically, it is not good. There are already laws set out for it and the excuses they are using are just excuses. I think we should be allowed to have vapes as long as it continues to be set up like it is now,” he said. “Any kind of drug out there, alcohol, everything has a bad influence on kids. If you ban it, it is just going to seem more tempting to them.”

Leblanc added: “I just wish that it wouldn’t pass. It is up to the wrong people. I wish it was up to the people to vote and not just the council members. The people that are actually buying it cannot have a say in it. The kids are going to do whatever they want to do regardless. It is up to the parents to parent them and up to the schools to check the bathrooms or check for vapes. It shouldn’t be on us to ban it just because they have it.”

Ryan Bernier, general manager of Jenney Station explained that this ban would be unfair to everyone.

“We hope that next week at the hearing the councilors will understand that the scope of this ban is too broad,” he said. “It is an adult product. We are in a 21+ store. You are not allowed to be in here if you are underaged. The store is not the place where the youths are getting these products. If the ban goes in place, ultimately everyone would have to leave town to get the product that they are looking for and that is not fair.”

