WELLS – Maureen Elizabeth (O’Brien) Roche, 86, of Wells, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home, appropriately named “Home Port”.

Maureen was predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Roche.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Green of Merrimack, N.H., a brother, Francis O’Brien, of Worcester, Mass.; her seven children, their spouses; and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Maureen’s children are Lynn Smith of Kittery, Timothy Roche of Portsmouth, R.I., Lauren Wolf of Portsmouth, N.H., Daniel Roche of Arundel, Matthew Roche of Kennebunkport, James Roche of Wells, and Michael Roche of Saco.

Maureen’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a proud and loving grandmother and especially enjoyed spending time with and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchild grow. They are Jennifer, Sarah, Sean, John, Kaitlin, Beth, Norah, Sam, Ben, Delaney, Camden, Kayley, Dylan, Hannah, Robert, Maya, Molly, Connor, Bryan, Nina, Tobin, Maggy, and Claire. She loved all of them “as deep as the ocean.”

Maureen grew up in Reading, Mass. where she met the love of her life, Robert, also known as “Pokey”. They raised their family in Chelmsford, Mass. and summered in Wells. They loved attending their children and grandchildren’s athletic events and volunteering at Bretton Woods. They eventually moved to Wells year-round where both Maureen and Pokey enjoyed every moment of their time at Moody Point, including summer days at the beach, happy hours on the porch and Sunday morning family breakfasts.

Maureen leaves all of us with a warm heart, a smile, a wave from the window, and a great legacy of how one woman can impact the lives of so many.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the food pantry of

St. Mary’s Church,

236 Eldridge Rd.,

Wells, ME 04090

