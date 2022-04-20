BRUNSWICK – High school lacrosse teams around the Midcoast opened up their seasons this week with plenty of optimism.

Some, including the Freeport girls, enter the spring with championship aspirations. The Falcons reached the Class C state final last season, falling 9-8 to Waynflete.

“It’s a very hungry group after last year,” said coach Marcia Wood, entering her seventh year. “The goal is get back (to states) and do better than we did last year.”

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast lacrosse teams:

FREEPORT Advertisement After falling in the Class C title game, the Freeport girls are hungry for another shot. Seniors Megan Driscoll, Kyla Havey, Riley Simon, Savannah Tracy and Ellie Whittier return. “The majority of my seniors played for me freshmen year and they want another shot,” said Wood, the girls coach. “We just have to stay focused since there’s a lot going on for the seniors in the spring. It should be a fun year.” Junior goalie Piper Williams and classmate Kate Tracy provide steady play as well. Both Savannah and Kate Tracy will be in the midfield and should have plenty of opportunities to score. Whittier, Driscoll, Havey and junior Emily Olsen can also find the back of the net. Advertisement The boys team will look to bounce back after a tough 1-12 season. Kevin Woods enters his second season at the helm. “It’s a good group and I’m really excited about our outlook for the season,” he said. “We only graduated one player, so most of the team is back and some new kids who are good athletes have come out.” After only graduating one player, the Falcons return some key core players, inclduing seniors Danny Casale and Cole Daly, along with juniors Adam Clough, Jordan Knighton and Max Peters.

Casale and Knighton will roam the midfield offensively as Daly and Peters return on defense. Clough returns in net.

BRUNSWICK

Advertisement

Second year coach Emaleigh Aschbrenner is pleased with the depth, as 40 student-athletes came out this spring. “We have a strong promising program here in Brunswick,” she said. “We have a lot girls playing in junior high and our numbers keep growing.” Senior co-captains Lily Patrick and Lily Belanger will lead the Dragons, along with classmates Julia Baron and Sara Coughlin. “Those four seniors have been playing together since first grade in our youth program,” said Aschbrenner, a Brunswick High graduate. “They were the first group of girls I coached when I was in high school.” Brunswick graduated only four seniors, including top scorer Emily Cloutier (100 career goals), but sophomores Elizabeth Putnam and Cece Slocum could help fill that scoring void. Defensively, behind the play of Belanger, sophomore Maddi Barnhorst will mind the net after transitioning from the field to the cage as a freshman. Advertisement “We are young; three-quarters of the team have not been on a varsity team before, but we are versatile,” Aschbrenner said. “They play where I need them to play. It’s been tough not being on the field as much as other schools that have turf, but they are very adaptive. Our goal is to go out and have fun and we want to make the postseason.” Boys third-year head coach Jason Miller likes his team’s experience and ability to adjust entering the 2022 season. “Our senior heavy defense has played together for years,” he said. “After graduation, only one starting defender in 2021, the crew comes with a lot of experience.” Leading that crew is senior Thomas Labbe. The midfielder had 22 goals and 22 assists while playing physical on defense and ground balls. “Tommy runs hard every second he’s on the field. Should be a top midfielder in the state,” Miller said. Advertisement Labbe will attend Western New England University in the fall. Senior Max Rudgers, who also will attend Western New England University, scored 25 goals last season. Jacob Musica returns after a solid defensive effort in 2021 leading all down defenders in ground balls. “He’s versatile, athletic, strong and physical,” Miler said of Musica. “He will be complimented with fellow seniors and defensive standouts Ollie Bateman and Colby Nadeau.” The entire midfield core returns for the Dragons. Zach Stern-Hayes and Albert Putnam join Labbe and Rudgers. Grey Perham will join them after playing a year of defensive middle. Junior netminder Jake Reeves returns to complete their defensive unit. Advertisement MT ARARAT The Eagles will play their home games on their new turf facility. “We’re happy to have turf and are able to see the lines on the first day,” said girls coach Chad Kirk. “The field is beautiful.” The Eagles have a lot of returning seniors, including Madison Kinney, Elsa Daulerio, Olivia Cox, Amanda Pickens and Greta Marchildon. “Our defense is strong along with our goaltending,” said Kirk. “Offensively, we’re more patient this year. We’re trying to be direct when they connect the pass. We’re good, we do a lot of things right.” Juniors Lily Koslosky and Grace Phillips are poised for big seasons, while freshmen Islah Godo and Avery Beal are key new additions. Advertisement The boys return to the pitch with a number of student-athletes, including midfielders Zander Kirk and John Martin. Attacker Kaiden Getchell, defender Keegan Rowe and long stick midfielder Pete Hahesy also return to the Eagles. “Our strength will be in our defense,” coach Matt Haskell said. “They all logged a lot of minutes last year at varsity as freshmen and are a cohesive unit. Our goal is to get better every day and finish high enough in the conference to host a playoff game.” MORSE The girls return all-conference players in goalie Olivia Chabot and defender Wren Tetreault, making the Shipbuilders a formidable unit this season. Advertisement “This is the largest program numbers in awhile and an exciting group of freshmen and new sophomores to initiate into Morse girls lacrosse,” said co-coach Linda Levesque. Levesque coaches the team with Jessica Avery. “We expect marked improvement from last year and are working toward that everyday,” Levesque added. Along with Chabot and Tetreault, who also earned USA Lacrosse All-Academic honors last year, attacker Delany Pascuzzo returns up front. Newcomers Lily Wright (defender) and Lillian Pomerleau (midfielder) should contribute as well. Several student-athletes from Boothbay will also be joining the Shipbuilders this year. Advertisement

Returning for the boys this season are seniors Soren Langord (long-stick middle), Cayden Green (attack), Owen Tucker and Luke Hardwick in the midfield. “We’re rebuilding the squad and folding a huge freshman class,” said coach Jay Paulus. “Things are looking really solid (for our future).”

The Forecaster sports editor Michael Hoffer contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: