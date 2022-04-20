EAST WATERBORO – Pamela Jean Coburn, 59, a resident of East Waterboro, passed away suddenly April 15, 2022, at her home with her husband, Jim, and faithful companion, Kricket, at her side. Pamela was born Oct. 1, 1962 in Biddeford, the daughter of Richard David and Jean Ellen Robinson Labonte, and is a graduate of Biddeford High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. She then attended the University of Maine, Orono, earning degrees in fashion merchandising, a Bachelor of Arts in speech communication, and an associate degree in resource and business management. She was employed with Waban Projects for the past seven years as an early childhood educator and loved working with children. An outdoors person, Pamela loved to fish with Jim, lounge in the sun, and be on the water, be it salt or fresh water. Always a wanderer, she loved to travel, and just before Covid shut the planet down, she had the opportunity to travel with her mom to Russia to visit a longtime family friend. She and her husband Jim loved traveling and enjoyed many vacations together. She loved animals and especially her dogs. Pam enjoyed planning and hosting parties and loved cooking. Pam was gracious and loving and enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Lamonte. Survivors include the love of her life, James Coburn of East Waterboro; her mother, Jean Ellen Labonte of Venice, Fla.; two brothers. Michael D. Labonte of Merritt Island, Fla., and Roger (Tim) Labonte of Biddeford; nieces and nephews include Michael D. Labonte Jr., Sarah Labonte, Callum Labonte and Wyatt Labonte; and friend whom she considered a brother, John McKeown of Biddeford; and her faithful companion Kricket. Family and friends may call on Monday, April 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A Celebration of Pamela’s life will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, Tuesday, April 26. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Pamela’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to theAmerican Cancer SocietyP.O. Box 350Westbrook, ME 04092 or Animal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

