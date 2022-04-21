PORTLAND – Shirley Mae Talbot, 86, passed away peacefully at the Barron Center on Wednesday April 13, 2022. She was born May 1, 1935 and was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1953.

She worked at A&P bakery where she met her husband, Lloyd. They married August 5, 1955. Shirley and Lloyd enjoyed spending time with their family at Sebago and Highland lakes. She spent hours tending her gardens and had a green thumb, which she shared with the next generations. She was a voracious reader and puzzle player. You could regularly find her one night a week playing cards and skip-bo with her family. She loved traveling to casinos with her sisters and was a part of a bowling league for years. She shared her joy of crafting with her grandchildren, hosting them for overnights.

Shirley worked at Cheverus High School for many years helping students pay their tuition. She then transitioned to a bus aide for students with special needs for Portland Public Schools. Her joy of thrifting and collecting antiques led her to work for the Salvation Army.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents Etta and Joel Guptill; her husband, Lloyd; brothers Eugene, John, Donald, sisters Nellie, Beatrice, and Betty.

She is survived by her sons Robert of Standish and Steven and his wife Nancy of Windham, daughter, Judith Spizzuoco and her husband John of Portland; sisters Dorothy Pinette and husband Roy of Portland, Phyllis Bowman of Monmouth, brother, Robert Guptill and his wife Beverly of Florida; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Talbot of Portland, Gary Talbot and his wife Donna of South Portland; sisters-in-law, Dianne Talbot of Gorham, Laverne Talbot of Kezar Falls; grandchildren Mary Fowler and husband James, of Steep Falls, Leah Paskewicz and husband Michael, of Windham, Jennifer Elwell and husband Rusty, of Steep Falls, Maria Pidacks and husband Lee of Massachusetts, Michael Spizzuoco and wife Stephanie of Sebago, Steven Talbot of Buxton and Eliza Talbot of Falmouth; great-grandchildren Dylan, Colby, Caleb, Maddie, Michael, Hailey, Taylor, Brayden, Jane, Morgan and Katherine.

The family would like to thank the Barron Center for all their love and care for mom over the last nine years.

Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or to The Barron Center.

