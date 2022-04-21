A judge has ruled in favor of former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling’s landlord, allowing him to evict Strimling.

Strimling had argued in court that he was being evicted on a retaliatory basis for his role in organizing a tenants’ union.

The decision from Cumberland County District Court Judge Susan Oram grants possession of Strimling’s apartment at the Trelawny Building at 655 Congress St. to landlord Geoffrey Rice.

“We are disappointed by the decision and respectfully disagree with the conclusion that the court reached,” said Scott Dolan, Strimling’s attorney, in a statement. “We are especially disappointed considering the considerable evidence that this eviction was brought in retaliation against Mr. Strimling for his involvement and leadership in the Trelawny Tenants Union, and in retaliation for the verified complaints filed by the Union to the City of Portland regarding the landlord’s violations of the city rent control ordinance.”

Dolan said he and Strimling will likely file an appeal for a new trial by jury. David Chamberlain, an attorney for Trelawny 657, the company that owns the building of which Rice is the sole shareholder, did not immediately respond to a message left at his office Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

