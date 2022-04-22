WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board facedown in the water.

Officials have not said what caused Mackey to lose consciousness and that the incident remains under investigation, but Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said in a statement that a preliminary investigation has found no foul play.

Wellfleet police said an officer and several surfers went into the water and pulled him from the beach.

CPR and other life-saving measures were administered but Mackey was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, police said.

