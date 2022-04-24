PORTLAND – Mary Ann Conners, 85, a long-time resident of Higgins Beach, Scarborough, passed away on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at Fallbrook Woods in Portland.Mary Ann was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Chicago, Ill. to Howard E. and Pearl A. Groth, and moved to Monona, Wis. as a child. A graduate of Edgewood High School in Madison, Wis., Mary Ann fell in love with Jack, the boy next door. Mary Ann and Jack were married in Monona, Wis. on Sept. 3, 1955 and welcomed five beautiful children into the world.During her lifetime, Mary Ann lived in many places but found her heart’s desire at Higgins Beach in Scarborough. She made homemaking and caring for her family an art. She was a voracious reader and a regular at the Scarborough Public Library. Mary Ann always felt a personal sense of social responsibility. Her love of children led to her active involvement in the Infant Welfare League of Chicago, Maine Right to Life, Christian education activities and the Columbiettes.Mary Ann is survived by her husband and best friend, John J. “Jack” Conners Jr., of over 66 years; Patricia (Doug) Kersten of Monona, Wis., John (Kris) Conners III of Madison, Wis., daughter-in-law Melissa Conners of Vernon Hills, Ill., Elisabeth (Gino) Malaspina of Scarborough, and David (Joan) Conners of Mechanicsville, Va. Mary Ann adored her grandchildren Caitlin, Joey, Jordan, Michael, Samuel, Justin, Briesa, Kyra, and Lauren; as well as her great-grandchildren Kaydence, Violet and Piper.Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother, Thomas (2020); and her son, Christopher (March 28, 2022).Funeral arrangements are by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland. Mass will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough on Wednesday, April 27 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.Mary Ann’s family is incredibly grateful for the loving care she received at Fallbrook Woods, where she was a resident for three and one-half years, as well as the staff of Compassus Hospice Maine.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann’s honor may be made to the Scarborough Public Library.

Guest Book