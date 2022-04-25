The Cumberland Historical Society will hold its annual town-wide scavenger hunt from 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 20.

Teams in cars will solve riddles testing their knowledge of Cumberland, both past and present. Rather than collect objects like a traditional scavenger hunt, the goal is to find and visit each location. Participants can also earn more points by doing things such as high-fiving a Cumberland police officer or taking a selfie at a certain town sites. Winners will walk away with a town-related prize.

The event, best for families with older children or groups of friends, costs $15 per person and all proceeds benefit the historical society’s Greely High School scholarship fund.

Space is limited. Those interested in participating should email the historical society at [email protected] to request a registration form.

