Yarmouth Farmers Market returns for the season on May 5.

The market will be held every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. through Oct. 27 at 1 Railroad Square. Fifteen regular vendors will include Andrews Farm, Niyat Catering, Empanada Club and Counterpoint Bread, and guest vendors also will be on site each week. Food trucks also will turn out for the market.

Music will be provided by 317 Main Community Music Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. each week; 16-year old fiddler Owen Kennedy will kick off the season.

Yarmouth residents experiencing food insecurity can pick up $15 vouchers for the farmers market at the Yarmouth Food Pantry or Yarmouth Community Services.

